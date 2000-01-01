Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLIQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLIQ
- Market CapCAD164.070m
- SymbolTSE:CLIQ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA01374C1095
Company Profile
Alcanna Inc, formerly Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd is a retailer of adult beverages offering beer, wine and spirits items under the brand names Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot and Brown Jug.