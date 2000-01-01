Alchimie Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALCHI)
- Market Cap€1.650m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALCHI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorBroadcasting
- Currency
- ISINFR0014000JX7
Alchimie is an OTT subscription video on demand platform. It provides a unique technical solution for worldwide distribution and monetization of content across all platforms, combined with curation and dynamic marketing to generate audiences. The company takes in video content, editorializes it and distributes it in the form of subscriptions to different distribution channels.