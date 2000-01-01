Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALC

  • Market CapAUD149.050m
  • SymbolASX:ALC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ALC6

Company Profile

Alcidion Group Ltd is a provider of intelligent informatics software. The company builds, sells, delivers, runs and supports solutions for health care provider organisations around Australia and New Zealand.

Latest ALC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .