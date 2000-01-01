Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC)
Company Info - ALC
- Market CapAUD149.050m
- SymbolASX:ALC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ALC6
Company Profile
Alcidion Group Ltd is a provider of intelligent informatics software. The company builds, sells, delivers, runs and supports solutions for health care provider organisations around Australia and New Zealand.