Alco Holdings Ltd designs, manufactures and sells consumer electronic products. The company's electronic products consist of compact disc microsystem, digital optical disc home theatre, 5 digital optical disc home theatre, portable digital optical disc player, compact disc boombox, mini systems, car audio systems, cordless phones, corded phones, internet appliances - voice over internet protocol and web browser. It operates through the following segments: AV products which design, manufacture and sale of consumer electronic products, including audio, video and tablet products and generates majority revenue for the company and Notebook products segment which manufacture computers products.