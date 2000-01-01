Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AA

  • Market Cap$3.843bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0138721065

Company Profile

Alcoa Corp is an integrated aluminum company. The company engages in aluminum production from bauxite mining to manufactures finished aluminum goods. It serves finished aluminum goods to a wide-variety of industrial end markets.

Latest AA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .