Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AA
- Market Cap$3.843bn
- SymbolNYSE:AA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINUS0138721065
Company Profile
Alcoa Corp is an integrated aluminum company. The company engages in aluminum production from bauxite mining to manufactures finished aluminum goods. It serves finished aluminum goods to a wide-variety of industrial end markets.