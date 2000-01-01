Alcon Inc (SIX:ALC)

European company
Market Info - ALC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALC

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:ALC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0432492467

Company Profile

Alcon, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the global eye care leader with a diverse portfolio in ophthalmology including contact lenses, eye drops, surgical equipment, and related surgical products. Novartis purchased Alcon from Nestle in 2010 and, following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, the company was spun-off as a public company in April 2019. The company reports five distinct segments: implantables (16% of revenue), consumables (31%), equipment (9%), contact lenses (27%), and ocular health (17%). The company is geographically diversified, with 41% of revenue in the U.S. market, and the firm has a strong presence in the European Union and Japan.

