Alcon Inc (SIX:ALC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALC
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:ALC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINCH0432492467
Company Profile
Alcon, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the global eye care leader with a diverse portfolio in ophthalmology including contact lenses, eye drops, surgical equipment, and related surgical products. Novartis purchased Alcon from Nestle in 2010 and, following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, the company was spun-off as a public company in April 2019. The company reports five distinct segments: implantables (16% of revenue), consumables (31%), equipment (9%), contact lenses (27%), and ocular health (17%). The company is geographically diversified, with 41% of revenue in the U.S. market, and the firm has a strong presence in the European Union and Japan.