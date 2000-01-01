ALD SA (EURONEXT:ALD)

European company
Company Info - ALD

  • Market Cap€5.495bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013258662

Company Profile

ALD SA offers fleet management and long-term vehicle leasing solutions. It purchases vehicles for leasing them to customers for a period of 36-48 months. It operates in Western, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe and South America, Africa & Asia.

