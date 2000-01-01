ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)

Company Profile

ALE Property Group is an internally managed Australian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 86 freehold pubs across Australia. It is a stapled entity comprising one trust and a company that acts as responsible entity. The portfolio is valued at more than AUD 1 billion: 48% in Victoria, 31% in Queensland, 14% in New South Wales, and small exposures to South Australia and Western Australia. All properties are leased to Australia’s largest pub operator, ALH Group.ALE Property Group is an internally-managed Australian real estate investment trust. It is a freehold owner of pubs and owns a property portfolio of various pubs across the five mainland states of Australia.

