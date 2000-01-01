Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company which owns three cannabis product and cultivation facilities where it produces a diverse portfolio of commercially high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. The company operates national network of medical cannabis clinics and has seen over 60,000 patients to date.Canabo Medical Inc is engaged in the provision of medical services and non-cannabinoid products for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. The company operates twelve CMClinics across Canada.