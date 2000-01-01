Aleafia Health Inc (TSE:ALEF)

North American company
Market Info - ALEF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALEF

  • Market CapCAD160.570m
  • SymbolTSE:ALEF
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA01444Q1046

Company Profile

Canabo Medical Inc is engaged in the provision of medical services and non-cannabinoid products for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. The company operates twelve CMClinics across Canada.

Latest ALEF news

