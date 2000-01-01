Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)
Market Info - ALEX
Company Info - ALEX
- Market Cap$1.517bn
- SymbolNYSE:ALEX
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINUS0144911049
Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin Inc is primarily a real estate company. It operates through three segments namely Commercial real estate, land operations and materials and construction. Most of its revenue is derived from managing retail and office properties.