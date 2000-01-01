Alexco Resource Corp (AMEX:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp and its subsidiaries are involved in mineral exploration and mine development business and also provide environmental consulting services which include management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, remediation technologies, and project management services. The company has Environmental services and Mining operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Environmental services segment. The firm's projects include Keno hill project, Onek and Elsa Tailings development properties, Bermingham and Husky exploration properties.Alexco Resource Corp through its subsidiary provides consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in Canada and the USA. It is also engaged in the process of mining, exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada.