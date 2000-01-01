Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc specializes in developing and marketing drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions. Its blockbuster product, Soliris, is approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Next-generation Ultomiris is approved in PNH and aHUS. Strensiq and Kanuma target other ultrarare metabolic diseases. Alexion's pipeline targets rare diseases with high unmet need in hematology, nephrology, metabolic diseases, neurology, cardiology, and other areas.Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in serving patients with severe and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products.