Company Profile

Founded in 1883 by Swedish engineer and inventor Gustaf de Laval, Alfa Laval's products are focused on three core competencies: heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling and in each it possesses the number-one market position. De Laval patented the centrifugal milk-cream separator in 1878. The legacy of this invention is in the Alfa Laval's separation business, generating about one fifth of group revenue with 25%-30% global market share. Alfa Laval expanded later into heat exchangers, its largest segment, and eventually fluid handling.Alfa Laval AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products include heat exchangers, separators, pumps & valves used in oil platforms, power plants, mining, wastewater treatment and refrigeration.