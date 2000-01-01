Alfio Bardolla Training Group SpA (MTA:ABTG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABTG

  • Market Cap€8.910m
  • SymbolMTA:ABTG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005244030

Company Profile

Alfio Bardolla Training Group SpA is a personal finance training company that provides finance books, e-books, and coaching related to economic problems, money manage, management, and wealth creation.

Latest ABTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .