Algold Resources Ltd (TSX:ALG)

North American company
Market Info - ALG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALG

  • Market CapCAD1.670m
  • SymbolTSX:ALG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA01660T6007

Company Profile

Algold Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the mineral exploration and evaluation of its assets in Mauritania, West Africa. Its projects include Tijirit and Kneivissat and Legouessi.

Latest ALG news

