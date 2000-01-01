Company Profile

Algold Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its properties are located in Mauritania, including Kneivissat, Legouessi, and Tijirit and Akjoujt.Algold Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the mineral exploration and evaluation of its assets in Mauritania, West Africa. Its projects include Tijirit and Kneivissat and Legouessi.