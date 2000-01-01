Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation is a Canadian shipping company. It operates Canadian flag fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk, accounts for the maximum revenue, Product Tankers, and Ocean Shipping. The dry-bulk vessels carry a cargo of raw materials such as grain, iron ore, salt and aggregates and operates throughout the Great Lakes. The product tankers manage a fleet of seven Canadian flag tanker vessels and the ocean shipping segment includes two ocean-going self-unloading vessels.Algoma Central Corporation is a Canadian shipping company. The company operates in Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders and Global Short Sea Shipping. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Dry-Bulk Segment.