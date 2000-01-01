Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9988)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 9988
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 9988
- Market CapHKD4373.912bn
- SymbolSEHK:9988
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG017191142
Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is an online and mobile commerce company. It operates China's most popular online marketplaces such as Taobao (C2C), Tmall (B2C), and Juhuasuan. It also engages in advertising, digital media, cloud computing, and other.