Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (SEHK:241)

APAC company
Company Info - 241

  • Market CapHKD107.040bn
  • SymbolSEHK:241
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0171K1018

Company Profile

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd is engaged in operation of product identification, authentication and tracking system for the drug industry in the PRC, the construction of a medical services network and the pharmaceutical e-commerce business.

Latest 241 news

