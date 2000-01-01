Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX)

APAC company
Market Info - AQX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AQX

  • Market CapAUD19.150m
  • SymbolASX:AQX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AQX1

Company Profile

Alice Queen Ltd is involved in the mineral exploration in Queensland and New South Wales. Its projects include Mendooran, Kaiwalagal, Horn Island and Looking Glass.

