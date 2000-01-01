Company Profile

Alico Inc is a Florida agribusiness and land management company. It manages its land-based upon its primary usage and reviews its performance based upon two primary classifications - Alico Citrus and Conservation and Water Resources and Other Operations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Alico Citrus segment.Alico Inc is an agribusiness and land management company. It is engaged in production of citrus groves, improved farmland, cattle ranching and conservation, and related support operations.