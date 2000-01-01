Company Profile

Align Technology is a medical (dental) device company primarily known for the Invisalign system, which is an alternative to traditional braces to correct a wide range of malocclusion issues. The company also manufactures intraoral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture digital services to support the customization of these liners. Historically, only orthodontists serviced this product, but more recently the company has expanded its direct marketing efforts to include generalists (dentists) and consumers.