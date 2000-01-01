Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)
North American company
Market Cap: $3.242bn
Symbol: NASDAQ:ALHC
Industry: Healthcare
Sector: Healthcare Plans
- Currency
ISIN: US01625V1044
Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which they receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis.