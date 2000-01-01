Aligos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALGS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGS
- Market Cap$547.820m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ALGS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS01626L1052
Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).