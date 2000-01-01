Aligos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALGS)

North American company
  • Market Cap$547.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ALGS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • ISINUS01626L1052

Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

