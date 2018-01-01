Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Alkemy Capital Investments Ordinary Shares (LSE:ALK) Share Price

ALK

Alkemy Capital Investments Ordinary Shares

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments PLC is a special purpose investment company that has been established with the intent of generating returns for its equity investors through the acquisition, merger and management of companies or businesses.

LSE:ALK

GB00BMD6C023

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest ALK News

ALK Regulatory News