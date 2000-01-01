Alkemy SpA Ordinary Share (MTA:ALK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALK
- Market Cap€44.030m
- SymbolMTA:ALK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINIT0005314635
Company Profile
Alkemy SpA is engaged in providing corporate consulting, communication and advisory services in technological innovation.