Company Profile

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated global biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in major therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several collaborative arrangements to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, to access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies.Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated, biopharmaceutical company. It applies its scientific expertise and proprietary technologies to research, develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients.