Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:KURI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KURI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KURI
- Market Cap$422.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KURI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS66981N1037
Company Profile
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.