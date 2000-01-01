Company Profile

All for One Group AG is an information technology and system application protocol service provider. Its products and services include industry solutions for manufacturing and consumer goods industry, human resource management, SAP business design cloud software and in house developed add on solutions for specialist departments of target industries. The company primarily generates revenue from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg. Its business model aims at one stop shop providing all-encompassing services and support from a single source.All for One Steeb AG is an information technology and system application protocol service provider.