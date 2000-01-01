Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. With regard to materials, the company generates most of its revenue from the production of nickel-based alloys, titanium products, titanium alloys, and other specialty alloys. Allegheny also manufactures flat-rolled stainless-steel products. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.Allegheny Technologies Inc is a diversified specialty metals producer. Its products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, and zirconium.