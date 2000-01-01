Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ)

APAC company
Market Info - AHQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AHQ

  • Market CapAUD92.770m
  • SymbolASX:AHQ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AHQ4

Company Profile

Allegiance Coal Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of coal tenements. Its projects include Telkwa coal project, Back creek project and Kilmain project.

