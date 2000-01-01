Allegiant Gold Ltd (TSX:AUAU)
Company Info - AUAU
- Market CapCAD12.990m
- SymbolTSX:AUAU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA01750B1058
Company Profile
Allegiant Gold Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company. The company's projects include Eastside Gold, Bolo Gold, Clanton Hills, Four Metals, and Red Hills.