Company Profile

Allegiant Travel provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company operates under one business segment, and does not separately track expenses for scheduled service and fixed-fee arrangements. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center. It does not sell products or tickets through outside sales channels.