Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2019, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.Allegion PLC provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. Its products include door closers, exit devices, frames, biometrics, special surfaces, video surveillance, wireless connectivity, and cloud technology.