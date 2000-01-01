Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd (ASX:AMT)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - AMT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMT

  • Market CapAUD20.410m
  • SymbolASX:AMT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AMT8

Company Profile

Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd is engaged in sale, manufacture and design of surgical implants. The company offers insurgical power tools, surgical screws, sawblades and kirschner wires, among others.

