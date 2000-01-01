Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd (ASX:AMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMT
- Market CapAUD20.410m
- SymbolASX:AMT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMT8
Company Profile
Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd is engaged in sale, manufacture and design of surgical implants. The company offers insurgical power tools, surgical screws, sawblades and kirschner wires, among others.