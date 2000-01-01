Company Profile

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. It is a supplier of power ICs. Its sensor ICs enable customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE that include Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, Linear and Angular Position, Magnetic Speed Sensors, and Photonics; REGULATE that include Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE that includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC and Stepper Drivers.