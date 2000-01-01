Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics PLC is active in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. It is a pharmaceutical company mainly engaged in the treatment and prevention of allergy with aluminium-free products. The group's main revenue driver is the German market. It also sells in Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.Allergy Therapeutics PLC is a pharmaceutical products company. It develops therapies for allergy based diseases, having its primary market in Germany.