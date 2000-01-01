Allgeier SE (XETRA:AEIN)

Market Info - AEIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AEIN

  • Market Cap€331.770m
  • SymbolXETRA:AEIN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2GS633

Company Profile

Allgeier SE offers IT services. The Company offers its clients a full-service approach, from design to implementation and a portfolio of IT solutions to meet client needs.

Latest AEIN news

