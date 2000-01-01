Company Profile

Formed by a combination of J.C. Penney’s credit card processing unit and The Limited’s credit card bank business, Alliance Data Systems is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company’s most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Alliance Data Systems’ credit cards to their customers. The company’s LoyaltyOne division operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.Alliance Data Systems Corp provides marketing, loyalty, and credit solutions in the United States, Canada, and other countries. The business activity of the group is functioned through LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card service segment.