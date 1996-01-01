Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems was born of the 1996 combination of a J.C. Penney transaction-processing operation and The Limited's credit card bank business. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, Alliance provides marketing, loyalty program, and private-label credit card services. The company is known for its large Air Miles loyalty program in Canada. The private-label services and credit group is financially the company's most important operating segment.Alliance Data Systems Corp provides marketing, loyalty, and credit solutions in the United States, Canada, and other countries. The business activity of the group is functioned through LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card service segment.