Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADS
- Market Cap$1.478bn
- SymbolNYSE:ADS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS0185811082
Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems was born of the 1996 combination of a J.C. Penney transaction-processing operation and The Limited's credit card bank business. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, Alliance provides marketing, loyalty program, and private-label credit card services. The company is known for its large Air Miles loyalty program in Canada. The private-label services and credit group is financially the company's most important operating segment.Alliance Data Systems Corp provides marketing, loyalty, and credit solutions in the United States, Canada, and other countries. The business activity of the group is functioned through LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card service segment.