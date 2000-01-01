Company Profile

Alliance Pharma PLC is a player in the healthcare market. The company's business includes acquisition, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes brand-building businesses focused on dermatology, Opus, Forceval, MacuShield, Buccastem, NuSeals, Syntometrine, Timodine, Vitamin E, Naseptin, Ashton & Parsons, Avlorclor, Paludrine and Savarine.Alliance Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer. It distributes its products through wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals and an international network of distributors.