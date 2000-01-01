Alliance Pharma (LSE:APH)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APH

  • Market Cap£342.880m
  • SymbolLSE:APH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0031030819

Company Profile

Alliance Pharma PLC is a player in the healthcare market. The company's business includes acquisition, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes brand-building businesses focused on dermatology, Opus, Forceval, MacuShield, Buccastem, NuSeals, Syntometrine, Timodine, Vitamin E, Naseptin, Ashton & Parsons, Avlorclor, Paludrine and Savarine.Alliance Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer. It distributes its products through wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals and an international network of distributors.

Latest APH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

APH Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .