Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It functions through threesegments; Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and and Minerals. The Illinois Basin activity comprises of underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia and it makes up for most of the company's revenue-generating operations. The Appalachia segment, on the other hand, consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Minerals segment includes oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II.Alliance Resource Partners LP is a producer and marketer of coal in the United States. Most of its operations are prevalent in the Illinois Basin, which entails underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.