Company Profile

Alliance Resources Ltd is an Australian gold and base metals exploration company. The company's projects are located in South Australia and Western Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Wilcherry Project in South Australia. In addition, the company also has projects which are prospective for nickel and gold at Gundockerta South and Nepean South in Western Australia.Alliance Resources Ltd is engaged in the uranium, copper-gold and base metals exploration in South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales.