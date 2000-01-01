AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

North American company
Company Profile

AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (46% of assets under management), retail (38%), and private (16%) clients through products that includes mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of February 2020, AB had $614.0 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (53% of AUM) and equity (36%) strategies, with other investments (made up of asset allocation services and certain other alternative investments) accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.AllianceBernstein Holding LP is engaged in the financial service sector. Its activities include investment management services and its sell-side business.

