Company Profile

Alliant Energy is the parent of two regulated utilities, Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light, serving nearly 1 million electricity and 400,000 natural gas customers. Both subsidiaries engage in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas. Alliant also owns a 16% interest in American Transmission Co.Alliant Energy Corp operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. It provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest through its subsidiaries.