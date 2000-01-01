Alliant Energy Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LNT)

North American company
Company Info - LNT

  • Market Cap$12.408bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LNT
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0188021085

Company Profile

Alliant Energy is the parent of two regulated utilities, Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light, serving nearly 1 million electricity and 400,000 natural gas customers. Both subsidiaries engage in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas. Alliant also owns a 16% interest in American Transmission Co.Alliant Energy Corp operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. It provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest through its subsidiaries.

