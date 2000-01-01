Allianz SE (MTA:ALV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALV
- Market Cap€93.635bn
- SymbolMTA:ALV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINDE0008404005
Company Profile
Allianz SE is a financial service company. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of Property-Casualty and Life/Health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.