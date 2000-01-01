Company Profile

Allianz is a global insurance group that offers insurance and asset-management services. The insurance business is organised in three segments: property-casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and asset-management. Allianz is one of the largest asset managers in the world.Allianz SE is a financial service company. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of Property-Casualty and Life/Health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.