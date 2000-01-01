Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems. The firm primarily caters to the vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense and electronics and industrial, pumps and robotics sectors. It mainly operates and sells across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. Its products are brushless servo and torque motors, coreless dc motors, integrated brushless motor drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives and motion controllers. The company has promoted and developed brands such as Agile systems, Computer optical products, Emoteq, Globe motors, Heldrive, Motor products etc.