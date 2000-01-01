Company Profile

Allied Properties is a specialty finance company with core businesses that consist of property investment, property development, hospitality service, and financial services. The company's property investment, development, and hospitality businesses are in China. Allied Properties maintains commercial and residential real estate operations that include sales, leasing, and hotel properties. The vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's consumer finance segment, which provides consumer loan products. The company generates most of its revenue in Hong Kong, followed by mainland China.Allied Properties (HK) Ltd is a consumer finance company operating through its subsidiaries. The company also invests and provides term loan finance; and develops and sells properties and operates hotels.